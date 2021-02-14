Trump looks to reassert himself after impeachment acquittal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Now that he’s been acquitted in his second Senate impeachment trial, Donald Trump is preparing for the next phase of his post-presidency life. He’s feeling emboldened by the trial’s outcome and is expected to reemerge from a self-imposed hibernation. And he’s eyeing ways to reassert his power. Trump remains popular among the GOP base, but many Republicans in Washington have cooled to him. After being barred from Twitter, the former president lacks the social media bullhorn that fueled his political rise. And he’s confronting a Republican Party deeply divided over the legacy of his jarring final days in office.