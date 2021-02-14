Police searching for three suspects linked to mall shooting

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Cherry Valley police are looking for three suspects linked to the shooting at the CherryVale Mall that happened today.

Police say shooting occurred at the entrance of Macy's and force the mall into a temporary lock down. No was hurt but multiple shell casings were found according to authorities.

Authorities released surveillance photos of the suspects leaving the mall shortly after the shots were fired getting into a black charger.

If you have any information about the shooting or the individuals in the photos please contact the police at 815-332-3431