Philippine reopening of theaters, arcades stalls amid debate

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The government says movie theaters, video game arcades and other leisure businesses closed since last year in most of the Philippines can reopen. But many are still closed because many mayors opposed the action, fearing it will bring new coronavirus infections. The easing of restrictions in the capital and other areas followed a pandemic-wrought recession last year. Philippine officials said mayors and health officials should draw rules to ensure safety. They’ll meet later to discuss the options. The easing of the restrictions also includes museums, libraries, parks and historical sites. The Philippines has reported nearly 550,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with more than 11,500 deaths.