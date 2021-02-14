Patberg, No. 15 Indiana women overcome Illini 58-50

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Ali Patberg scored 16 points and No. 15 Indiana overcame a horrible shooting day to turn back Illinois 58-50. Indiana was 2 of 12 from 3-point range (17%), 18 of 57 overall (32%) and 20 of 30 from the foul line. It was the overall worst shooting game of the season and the first time the 72% free throw shooting team missed 10 from the line. It added up to the Hoosiers matching their lowest output of the season, a 66-58 loss to Tennessee when they went 2 for 27 from 3-point range and shot 32%. By they did make the plays down the stretch. Jada Pebbles led Illinois, which shot 30% and made 9 of 10 from the line, with 13 points.