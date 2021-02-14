Northwest storm leaves over 200,000 without power

Tens of thousands of people are without power in the Pacific Northwest after a winter storm blanketed the region with ice and snow. The greater Portland, Oregon, area was the hardest hit, with more than 200,000 people still without power Sunday. The extreme conditions, loss of power and transportation problems prompted Oregon Gov. Kate Brown to declare a state of emergency for the greater metro area Saturday. The National Weather Service said the Northwest should brace for another surge of winter moisture to hit on Sunday night, potentially leading to more heavy snowfall through Monday.