New Zealand city going into 3-day lockdown after virus found

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s largest city of Auckland will be placed in a three-day lockdown beginning just before midnight Sunday following the discovery of three unexplained coronavirus cases in the community. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the move after an urgent meeting with other top lawmakers in the Cabinet. She says they decided to take a cautious approach until they find out more about the outbreak, including whether the infections were of the more contagious variants. The rest of New Zealand will also be placed under heightened restrictions although will not go into lockdown.