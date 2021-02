SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Isiaih Mosley scored 27 points as Missouri State topped Bradley 72-57. Gaige Prim added 20 points for the Bears. Prim also had eight rebounds. Ja’Monta Black had 14 points for Missouri State, which earned its fifth straight victory. Demarcus Sharp added eight assists and seven rebounds. Rienk Mast had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Braves. Sean East II and Kevin McAdoo each had 13 points.