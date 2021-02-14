Meteorologists predict bitter cold, snow for Valentine’s Day

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois is getting hit with another round of bitter cold and wintry weather. The National Weather Service on Sunday issued winter storm warnings for southern Illinois, winter weather watches in central and predictions of wind chills dipping to 30 degrees below zero in northern Illinois. Meteorologists in the Chicago area didn’t expect temperatures to go far above 10 degrees and say with such cold temperatures there’s more likelihood of frost bite without proper precautious. They’re advising against time outdoors.