Loves Park bride wins wedding essentials in a bridal giveaway

ROCKTON(WREX)—Wedding planning may be a little easier for Loves Park bride Brittney Garrison.

That's because she will be getting things like her gown, makeup, and photography done for free.

Hi Beautiful Bridal, Sanctuary Spa and dozens of other Rockton businesses teamed up for the giveaway.

Brides wrote out their love story and submitted it to give away to be judged.

After reading multiple entries, Brittney Garrison became the lucky winner.

"I am just super excited. Good things are happening, I have earned it. Not that the other brides don't but I'm excited," said Garrison.

The winner was announced on Sunday at Hi Beautiful Bridal.