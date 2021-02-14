Judge tosses Page defamation suit against Verizon company

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has dismissed a defamation lawsuit filed by former Donald Trump campaign operative Carter Page against the media company that includes Yahoo! and AOL and formerly owned HuffPost. The judge ruled last week that Page had failed to demonstrate that articles about the FBI investigation into suspected Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign defamed him. Page claimed that he was harmed by the publication of false and defamatory statements suggesting that he was secretly plotting with Russian officials. Page was the target of a secret surveillance campaign by the FBI but was never charged with any wrongdoing.