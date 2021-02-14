Business owners ponder whether to require COVID-19 shots

NEW YORK (AP) — As more coronavirus vaccine doses become available, many business owners face a difficult decision: whether to require employees to be inoculated. And if they decide “yes,” they must consider what to do if staffers refuse. Employers can require many staffers to be vaccinated under Equal Employment Opportunity Commission guidelines. They can’t require inoculations for employees with medical conditions protected by federal and state law or those who object to vaccinations for religious reasons. Some owners, rather than demanding staffers get shots, are listening to employees’ concerns and explaining that they need to be vaccinated to keep everyone in the workplace safe.