Buddhist temple food pantry a lifeline for Nepalese students

NEW YORK (AP) — A food pantry run by a Buddhist temple in New York City has become a lifeline for Nepalese college students living thousands of miles from their families during the pandemic. Some were forced by lockdowns to leave dorms where previously they got most of their meals. They don’t qualify for federal stimulus checks, and their student visas generally don’t allow them to work full-time or off-campus to support themselves. And there’s often little help from home, with families in their heavily tourism-dependent country struggling mightily this past year. The United Sherpa Association launched the program from scratch last April as the coronavirus was ravaging the Queens borough.