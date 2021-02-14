Author Murakami hosts live jam for relaxation amid pandemic

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese author Haruki Murakami has a remedy for those who need relaxation from stress and worries — bossa nova. The writer of “A Wild Sheep Chase,” “The Wind-up Bird Chronicle” and other global bestsellers has often made music an important motif of his stories. He hosted a live online jam bringing together renowned Japanese performers of bossa nova, jazz and classical music. Speaking about prejudice and discrimination against coronavirus patients, he said he finds the rhythm of bossa nova to be healing. “I think good music is something that heals people and fires up your kindness.”