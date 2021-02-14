14 killed in highway crash in India; 4 critically injured

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Police in India say a speeding minibus jumped a road divider and crashed into a truck on a highway, killing 14 members of a family. The only survivors in the bus, four children below 12, are critically injured. Police say the family was heading to Ajmer on a Muslim pilgrimage in western India. The minibus collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction, ripping off part of its body and leaving the victims tangled inside.