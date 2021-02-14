Skip to Content

14 killed in highway crash in India; 4 critically injured

New
7:25 am National news from the Associated Press

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Police in India say a speeding minibus jumped a road divider and crashed into a truck on a highway, killing 14 members of a family. The only survivors in the bus, four children below 12, are critically injured. Police say the family was heading to Ajmer on a Muslim pilgrimage in western India. The minibus collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction, ripping off part of its body and leaving the victims tangled inside. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content