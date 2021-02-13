Wind Chill Warning issued February 13 at 7:18AM CST until February 14 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Chicago IL

Wind Chill Warning issued February 13 at 7:18AM CST until February 14 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Chicago ILUpdated
…Dangerous Wind Chills Tonight into Sunday…
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 30 to 35 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.