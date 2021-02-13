Wind Chill Warning issued February 13 at 3:37AM CST until February 15 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

…Dangerous Cold Temperatures and Wind Chills through Monday…

.Arctic air and northwest winds will lead to bitter cold wind

chills of 25 below to 35 below zero at times today through Monday.

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills

as low as 30 below zero at times Tonight through Monday

morning. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills as

low as 25 below zero this morning.

* WHERE…Portions of northeast Missouri, east central,

northeast and southeast Iowa and northwest and west central

Illinois.

* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to

noon CST Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST

today.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.