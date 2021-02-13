Wind Chill Warning issued February 13 at 1:05PM CST until February 15 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

Wind Chill Warning issued February 13 at 1:05PM CST until February 15 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA ILUpdated
…Dangerous Cold Temperatures and Wind Chills through Monday…
.Arctic air and northwest winds will lead to bitter cold wind
chills of 25 below to 35 below zero at times today through
Monday.
* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
as low as 35 below zero to 40 below zero at times Tonight
through Monday morning.
* WHERE…Portions of northeast Missouri, east central,
northeast and southeast Iowa and northwest and west central
Illinois.
* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
noon CST Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST
today.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.