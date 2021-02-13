Wind Chill Warning from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Wind Chill Warning from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Ogle County
…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 30 to 35 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&