Skip to Content

Wind Chill Warning from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Updated
Last updated today at 7:36 am
7:18 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Ogle IL

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Ogle County

…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 30 to 35 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

&&

Author Profile Photo

WREX Weather Team

More Stories

Skip to content