Wind Chill Advisory issued February 13 at 2:21AM CST until February 14 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills between -30

and -35 expected.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, south central and southeast

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite

on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.