Wind Chill Advisory issued February 13 at 2:21AM CST until February 14 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Wind Chill Advisory issued February 13 at 2:21AM CST until February 14 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WINew
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills between -30
and -35 expected.
* WHERE…Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.