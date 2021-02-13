Wind Chill Advisory issued February 13 at 2:21AM CST until February 14 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

* WHAT…For the first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills.

Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the second Wind Chill

Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills between

-30 and -35 expected.

* WHERE…Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN…For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST

today. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from 7 PM this

evening to noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite

on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.