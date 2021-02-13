Wind Chill Advisory issued February 13 at 11:58AM CST until February 14 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Wind Chill Advisory issued February 13 at 11:58AM CST until February 14 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WIUpdated
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills between 30
and 35 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.