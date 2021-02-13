Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 7:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 7:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Walworth County
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills between -30
and -35 expected.
* WHERE…Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&