Skip to Content

Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 7:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST

New
2:21 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Walworth WI

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Walworth County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills between -30
and -35 expected.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Author Profile Photo

WREX Weather Team

More Stories

Skip to content