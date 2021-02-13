Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 7:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 7:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Green County
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST SUNDAY…
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills between 30
and 35 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of south central Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&