Skip to Content

Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 7:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Updated
Last updated today at 12:06 pm
11:58 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Rock WI

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Rock County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills between 30
and 35 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Author Profile Photo

WREX Weather Team

More Stories

Skip to content