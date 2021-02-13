Wind Chill Advisory until SAT 12:00 PM CST

Wind Chill Advisory until SAT 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…
…WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST MONDAY…
* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
as low as 30 below zero at times Tonight through Monday
morning. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills as
low as 25 below zero this morning.
* WHERE…Portions of northeast Missouri, east central,
northeast and southeast Iowa and northwest and west central
Illinois.
* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
noon CST Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST
today.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&