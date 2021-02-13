Wind Chill Advisory until SAT 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Carroll County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…

…WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY…

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills

as low as 30 below zero at times Tonight through Monday

morning. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills as

low as 25 below zero this morning.

* WHERE…Portions of northeast Missouri, east central,

northeast and southeast Iowa and northwest and west central

Illinois.

* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to

noon CST Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST

today.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

&&