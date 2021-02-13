Wind Chill Advisory until SAT 12:00 PM CST

Wind Chill Advisory until SAT 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Green County
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST SUNDAY…
* WHAT…For the first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills.
Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the second Wind Chill
Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills between
-30 and -35 expected.
* WHERE…Portions of south central Wisconsin.
* WHEN…For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST
today. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from 7 PM this
evening to noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&