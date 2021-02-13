Which GOP senators are seen as possible votes against Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Most every Senate juror has said they will listen to the evidence in Donald Trump's historic second impeachment trial, but most minds were likely made up before the trial began.

Democrats would need a minimum of 17 Republicans to vote with them to convict Trump of incitement of insurrection, and that appears unlikely.

Still, Democrats say they are holding out hope that they will win over enough Republicans to convict the former president for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, in which five people died.

If Trump were convicted, the Senate could take a second vote to ban him from running for office again. A final vote is likely on Saturday.