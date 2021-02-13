Valentine’s Day brings dangerously cold wind chills to Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Wind chills on Valentine's Day will add an extra "bite" to the forecast.

Shivering cold Sunday:

A wind chill warning is in effect area-wide until noon, which indicates the potential for wind chills as low as -35°.

A wind chill warning is in place until noon Sunday.

Air temperatures overnight Saturday into Sunday fall into the double-digits below-zero with mostly clear skies. If you have to go outside, be sure to bundle up in layers. Frostbite can set in on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes with wind chills as low as -35°.

While no snow is expected, slick spots cannot be ruled out following Saturday's snowfall. Especially in rural areas of the Stateline, give yourself a bit extra time to get out the door and to your destination early Sunday. Biting cold temperatures can tend to lessen road salts ability to melt as efficiently.

Dangerously cold chill is ahead Sunday morning.

Even during the afternoon, under mostly cloudy skies, wind chills remain well below-zero. Despite the cloud cover, conditions should stay generally dry. A stray flurry or two cannot be ruled out late, but this is going to remain pretty isolated.

Small chances for snow:

Sunday afternoon and evening could provide a few light snowflakes, but overall expect dry conditions to remain.

A potentially larger system could impact the Stateline Monday into Tuesday, with snow looking likely southeast. Where exactly the track of that system goes will have big impacts for us locally, but right now it looks as though it will be a bit too far for us to see snow.

An end to the cold is in sight:

The long range outlook hints at warmer-than-average temperatures by month's end.

If Old Man Winter is grinding your last nerve, there is some good news for you. Temperatures do show a moderating trend by mid-to-late week next week. Highs look to climb through the low and eventually mid-20s by Thursday and Friday, with the weekend bringing temperatures close to freezing.