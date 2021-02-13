Trial highlights: Acquittal, anger and a curve ball

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s unprecedented second impeachment trial ended in acquittal Saturday after the Democratic led prosecution failed to gain the 67 votes needed to convict. Seven Republicans joined Democrats, but the 57-43 vote fell short. Trump faced articles of impeachment for inciting the deadly U.S. Capitol attack last month. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called the failure to convict “a vote of infamy in the history of the United States Senate.” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Trump “is practically and morally responsible” for the attack. But McConnell argued that it’s unconstitutional to convict someone who no longer holds office.