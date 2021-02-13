Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

3:58 pm Wisconsin Sports

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Burlington 80, Racine Case 67

Dodgeville 57, Prairie du Chien 56

Edgar 59, Hurley 51

Iowa-Grant 58, Belmont 46

Kimberly 77, Appleton East 38

Lake Mills 71, Fort Atkinson 61

Lourdes Academy 81, Central Wisconsin Christian 54

Manitowoc Lutheran 77, Mishicot 46

Martin Luther 73, Roncalli 55

Melrose-Mindoro 98, Gilmanton 71

Milton 53, Sauk Prairie 48

New Richmond 79, Prescott 68

Racine Lutheran 89, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 57

River Ridge 65, Richland Center 54

Saint Croix Central 78, Chippewa Falls 72

Solon Springs 60, Birchwood 38

Sparta 79, Brookwood 37

Wisconsin Heights 78, Cambridge 75

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

