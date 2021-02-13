Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bolingbrook 53, Joliet West 45
Breese Central 40, Freeburg 35
Canton 44, Pekin 38
Columbia 54, Salem 51
Downers North 54, Hinsdale Central 43
East Peoria 46, Bartonville (Limestone) 37
Springfield 53, New Berlin 50
Steeleville 67, Lebanon 41
Tuscola 62, Robinson 51
Washington 53, Morton 45
Wheaton North 55, Batavia 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
North Clay vs. Flora, ppd.
Waukegan vs. Libertyville, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
DeKalb 57, Indian Creek 48
Edwardsville 54, Bethalto Civic Memorial 48
Herrin 54, Marion 48
Mendon Unity 55, Winchester (West Central) 34
Mount Vernon 35, Hamilton County 21
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 47, Carrollton 29
Naperville Neuqua Valley 56, Aurora (West Aurora) 39
Okawville 64, Carlyle 38
Rockford Guilford 66, Freeport 14
Springfield 44, Pleasant Plains 42
