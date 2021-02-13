Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bolingbrook 53, Joliet West 45

Breese Central 40, Freeburg 35

Canton 44, Pekin 38

Columbia 54, Salem 51

Downers North 54, Hinsdale Central 43

East Peoria 46, Bartonville (Limestone) 37

Springfield 53, New Berlin 50

Steeleville 67, Lebanon 41

Tuscola 62, Robinson 51

Washington 53, Morton 45

Wheaton North 55, Batavia 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

North Clay vs. Flora, ppd.

Waukegan vs. Libertyville, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

DeKalb 57, Indian Creek 48

Edwardsville 54, Bethalto Civic Memorial 48

Herrin 54, Marion 48

Mendon Unity 55, Winchester (West Central) 34

Mount Vernon 35, Hamilton County 21

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 47, Carrollton 29

Naperville Neuqua Valley 56, Aurora (West Aurora) 39

Okawville 64, Carlyle 38

Rockford Guilford 66, Freeport 14

Springfield 44, Pleasant Plains 42

