Record 95,000 COVID-19 vaccinations delivered, officials say

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois public health officials on Friday reported administering more than 95,000 COVID-19 vaccinations in the previous 24 hours.

That number represents a single-day record for a state struggling to get doses of the vaccine into the people who need it most.

The 95,375 shots outpaced the previous high on Feb. 5 by more than 20,000.Officials reported 32 deaths from the highly contagious virus, and there were 2,598 confirmed and probable infections.