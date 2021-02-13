No. 25 Missouri State women edge Illinois State 73-72

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Brice Calip scored with 1.4 seconds left to give No. 25 Missouri State a 73-72 victory over Illinois State for the Lady Bears’ ninth straight victory. Calip finished with 11 points and eight assists. Jasmine Franklin scored 15 points, Elle Ruffridge 13 and Abby Hipp 12 for Missouri State. Terrion Moore scored a career-high 22 points and Juliunn Redmond added 19 along with a game-high nine rebounds. Mary Crompton scored 10 points. Missouri State rallied from a 16-point first-half deficit.