Man killed while helping apparent drunken driver in ditch

THREE LAKES, Wis. (AP) — A Three Lakes man was killed by an apparent drunken driver after he was run over when he stopped to help pull the driver out of a ditch. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says authorities got a call about 9:30 p.m. Friday about a pedestrian who had been backed over by a truck on Highway X in the town of Three Lakes. Authorities say the 59-year-old pedestrian was trying to help when he was hit by the vehicle as it exited the ditch. The 29-year-old driver was arrested on charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and other counts.