Lauded early in pandemic, Cuomo now panned on nursing homes

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces intensifying accusations that he covered up the true death toll of COVID-19 on nursing home residents. The attacks challenge the Democrat’s reputation for straight-shooting competency and could cloud his political future. New details emerged this week about why certain nursing home data was kept secret. An aide told lawmakers the data was delayed because officials worried the information would be used against them by the Trump administration. State lawmakers called for investigations, stripping Cuomo of his emergency powers and even his resignation. It’s a stark turnaround from the praise and even an Emmy that Cuomo won for his leadership on the pandemic.