IDPH to deliver large amount of second COVID vaccine doses to local health departments

SPRINGFIELD (WREX)- Starting the week of February 15th, Illinois health departments and providers will be getting a considerable amount of second doses in order to aid a large sum of second doses coming due.

IDPH says there are limited shipments of the vaccine going to Illinois and unfortunately this means providers will get a smaller portion of the first doses of the vaccine.

In terms of the federal projections for the vaccine shipments, the Illinois Department of Public Health anticipates this allocation of the first dose will be enough for the next several weeks, before first dose shipments can once again increase in March.

There have been multiple conversations between IDPH, local health departments and physicians in order to make sure they are fully prepared for this new roll out of dosages and to ensure communities can receive the second dose on time.

Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require a second dose to be up to 95% effective. Second doses need to be administered three weeks after the first dose for those who receive the Moderna vaccine, and four weeks for those who receive Pfizer.

As the number of first doses being administered has increased over the past several weeks, now the number of doses needed for the second shot are also increasing. Therefore, the amount of vaccine available to be administered as a first dose must decrease.

Over the next several weeks, as the number of first doses administered decreases to account for the limited amount of vaccine, we will begin to see a balancing of vaccine available for both doses.

IDPH intends on working with local health departments and physicians in an effort to make sure they balance the vaccine doses as production of the vaccine begins to ramp up and additional vaccines come online. For more information on COVID-19 vaccines and how to make an appointment visit coronavirus.illinois.gov.