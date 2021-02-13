High court denies accused Ghosn smugglers’ bid to stay in US

BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for the extradition of an American father and son wanted by Japan in the escape of former Nissan Motor Co. boss Carlos Ghosn. Justice Stephen Breyer on Saturday denied a bid to put the extradition on hold to give Michael and Peter Taylor time to pursue an appeal in their case challenging the U.S. officials’ plans to hand them over to Japan. Michael Taylor, a U.S. Army Special Forces veteran, and his son are accused of helping Ghosn flee the country last year with Ghosn tucked away in a box on a private jet. The flight went first to Turkey and then to Lebanon. Ghosn has citizenship there but it has no extradition treaty with Japan.