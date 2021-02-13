Rep. Herrera Beutler in middle of impeachment trial turmoil

SEATTLE (AP) — Jaime Herrera Beutler has spent a decade in Congress as a low-key moderate Republican who largely avoided heated partisan battles. That changed with Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial. The Washington state congresswoman was at the center of a debate Saturday in the Senate over whether the former president dismissed lawmakers’ pleas for help when his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Her statement late Friday asserting that Trump rebuffed a request from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy upended Trump’s Senate trial and sparked a fight about calling Herrera Beutler as a witness. That outcome was avoided by a last-minute bargain between Democratic prosecutors and Trump’s lawyers.