Freight cars derail near Normal, Illinois, train station

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — About 16 Union Pacific freight cars have gone off railroad tracks at a train station in Illinois. The (Bloomington) Pantagraph reports that Normal Mayor Chris Koos said the derailment occurred Saturday morning at a train switching area. Officials say the derailment occurred about 5 a.m. No injuries were reported, and no hazardous materials were involved. Some power lines were damaged. Crews were making repairs Saturday to the tracks. Koos said two lines that run parallel have damage, but officials hope that one line will be functional as soon as the wreckage is cleared away. Normal is about 130 miles southwest of Chicago.