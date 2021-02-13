Draghi takes helm in Italy, focused on pandemic recovery aid

ROME (AP) — The man largely credited with saving the euro currency has formally taken the helm as Italy’s new premier. Former European Central Bank president Draghi and his Cabinet ministers were sworn into office Saturday at the Quirinal presidential palace. Italian President Sergio Mattarella tasked Draghi with trying to form a government up to the challenges of managing the health, economic and social crises of the coronavirus pandemic. The 73-year-old economist’s Cabinet balances economic experts and other technocrats with politicians from parties that range from left to right. Draghi didn’t make any public comments during the first hours of his premiership.