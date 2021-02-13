China fires back at US allegations of lack of transparency

BEIJING (AP) — China has fired back at the U.S. over allegations from the White House that Beijing withheld some information about the coronavirus outbreak from World Health Organization investigators. In a statement Friday, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Washington had deep concerns about the way in which the early findings of the COVID-19 investigation were communicated and questions about the process used to reach them. China responded on Sunday, saying the U.S. had already gravely damaged international cooperation and was now pointing fingers at other countries who have been faithfully supporting the WHO. Following the allegations of Chinese withholding data, WHO team member Peter Daszak tweeted that they had received access to critical new data throughout.