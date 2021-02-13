Chicago’s bitter cold will change to something even colder

CHICAGO (AP) — The bitter cold that has gripped northern Illinois for more than a week is about to give way to even colder weather. The National Weather Service says that about the time the snow stops falling late Saturday, temperatures will plummet as low as minus 5 degrees on Sunday. And those temperatures aren’t the half of it as the weather service says wind chills in the region will drop as low as 35 degrees below zero. The weather service says warmer weather is coming but it’s not expected to arrive until Thursday when the highs could reach the upper 20s.