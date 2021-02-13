Blue Jackets activate D Zach Werenski off injured reserve

CHICAGO (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated defenseman Zach Werenski off injured reserve. Werenski is expected to return to the lineup for their game at Chicago. The 23-year-old Werenski missed three games with a lower-body injury after he got hurt during a 4-3 win over Dallas on Feb. 4. Columbus also placed goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks on IR, retroactive to Feb. 6. The 24-year-old Kivlenieks is day to day with a lower-body injury.