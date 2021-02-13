Biden White House seeks to turn page on Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The end of former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial opens a new chapter for his successor in the White House. President Joe Biden and his aides had avoided addressing the trial over the past week and focused aggressively on their own agenda. But privately, aides worried that a lengthy trial would bog down the Senate and slow progress on Biden’s COVID-19 relief bill. Democratic operatives say the end of the impeachment trial frees the party to focus on less divisive and more broadly popular issues and policies, like the coronavirus relief package.