Arraignment set for Alabama teen accused of killing family

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An arraignment date has been set for a teenager accused of killing five members of his family, setting the case on a trajectory for trial. News outlets report a judge on Thursday set the April 7 court date for 16-year-old Mason Sisk. He’s charged as an adult with capital murder in the deaths of his father, mother and three siblings in Elkmont in 2019. Sisk was 14 at the time of the slayings. He is being held in the Limestone County Jail without bond. Authorities have not publicly identified a motive in the slayings.