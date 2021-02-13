A Rockford church and organization team up to host a food drive

ROCKFORD (WREX)— With families still struggling with food insecurity during the pandemic, Emmanuel Episcopal Church and Jeremiah Development teamed up on Saturday to help those in need.

The church and organization hosted a food drive.

At least 35 volunteers packed boxes of food into people's cars.

"We are happy to be able to help in any way we can and you know it's tough times right now and if we can make it a little easier for someone else to get through the week, then hopefully we helped," said Jeremiah Development Executive Director Sue Kanthak.

More than 500 boxes worth of food was passed out on Saturday.