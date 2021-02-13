A bleak Valentine’s Day, lovers find hope in roses, vaccines
On this Valentine’s Day, Americans are searching for ways to celebrate love amid so much sickness and isolation as the coronavirus pandemic stretches past its year anniversary. Some are clinging to hope – seen in the most vulnerable and frontline workers getting vaccinated, in restaurants in the hardest hit places beginning to reopen, in case numbers starting to wane. But the death toll is still climbing toward a half-million dead in the United States and many remain shuttered in their homes.