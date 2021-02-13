7 Republicans vote to convict Trump in impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — Seven Republicans have voted to convict former President Donald Trump in his Senate trial. That is easily the largest number of lawmakers to ever vote to find a president of their own party guilty at impeachment proceedings. The Senate voted 57-43 to find Trump guilty, meaning the evenly divided Senate fell well short of the two-thirds majority required to convict an impeached president. But by joining all 50 Democrats who voted against Trump, the seven GOP senators created a clear majority against him and provided a bipartisan chorus of condemnation of the former president.