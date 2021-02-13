10 percent of Illinoisans have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — One in every 10 Illinois residents have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says as of today, 10% of Illinois residents have been given their first dose of the vaccine.

This comes one day after the state administered a one-day record of 95,375 doses of the vaccine.

A total of 1,644,483 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 231,814 for long-term care facilities.

The state has received 2,385,625 doses of the vaccine so far, according to IDPH.

Health officials also announced 2,598 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus on Friday, along with 32 more deaths.

The state is now reporting a total of 1,158,431 cases and 19,873 deaths since the pandemic started.

1,915 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19 as of Thursday night. Of those, 437 patients were in the ICU and 211 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 5–11, 2021 is 3.7%. In Region 1, the rolling positivity rate remains at 3.6%, according to IDPH.